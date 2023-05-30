When Sapthami Gowda’s Father Was Her Suprise At Awards Show

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda is on cloud nine following the massive success of her critically acclaimed film Kantara directed by Rishab Shetty. She essayed the role of Leela in this film and received adulation for her acting credentials. Recently, media company Chittara Film Magazine, a Kannada-based media company awarded Sapthami for her acting in Kantara. This moment turned out even more happier when she found that her father Umesh Sk Doddi had arrived at the award ceremony.

The actress was not aware of the fact that her father would appear at the function and was extremely happy to see him. Umesh was delighted to see Sapthami receive this prize and appreciated his daughter’s work in films. Sapthami Gowda has dropped these photos on Instagram. She thanked Chittara Media for the award and the surprise of receiving the award along with her father. Fans praised her and commented that she looks gorgeous in the blue lehenga.

Sapthami Gowda is looking forward to her next film The Vaccine War directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi are also part of this film. The Vaccine War will release on August 15 in 11 languages.

In an interview with News 18 Kannada, Sapthami said that she was approached for The Vaccine War even before the release of Kantara. Sapthami called Vivek Agnihotri an amazing director and said that she had learned a lot from him and his wife Pallavi. Sapthami had completed shooting for The Vaccine War some time back and was presented with a souvenir by the team. The souvenir was a beautiful Nataraj idol which she had shared on her Instagram stories. She thanked Vivek and the rest of the team, calling it a great experience working with them.

Besides The Vaccine War, Sapthami will also act in the film Yuva written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The film is currently in production and is expected to hit the big screens on December 22.