When Sara Ali Khan Said Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh Were 'Not Happy', Opened Up On Their Divorce

Not just a fine actress, Sara Ali Khan is also known for being one of the most frank and outspoken celebrities of today. And having said that, she had once been vocal about her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s divorce. The actress who shares a close bond with the both of them, shared how they have become ‘infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today.’

Earlier in an interview with Bazaar India, Sara shared that their separation wasn’t difficult for them. “I don’t think that was difficult at all. They’re both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It’s a joyful relief to see her like this again.”

The Kedarnath actress was nine years old when her parents parted ways. It was in 2004. “I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of nine-year-old, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes?" she said.

Post their divorce, Saif Ali Khan married actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. They tied the knot back in 2012. They have two children-Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie had a successful box office run. Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan was also part of the film Gaslight, which is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. She currently has a variety of intriguing projects in development, including the anthology film Metro In Dino from Anurag Basu and the historical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan.