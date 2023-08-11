When Sarabjit, Made On A Budget Of Rs 15 Crore, Had A Dream Run At Box Office; Know Collection

Bollywood blockbuster Sarabjit created an uproar at the box office when it was released in 2016. The influx of emotions not only startled the audience but the critics too, calling the movie masterpiece. Randeep Hooda starred as Sarabjit Singh in the movie, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Dalbir Kaur Singh. The film was directed by Mary Kom fame director Omung Kumar. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore but earned Rs 43 crore at the box office.

Sarabjit was a biopic on the late Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan. It revolved around the struggle of Dalbir Kaur whose sole aim was to free her brother from Pakistan where authorities mistakenly arrested him for an Indian Spy. The transformation of the lead actor in the movie was shocking for the audience. As per the media reports, Randeep Hooda lost 18 kg within 28 days to get ready for the role. His sister Dr Anjali Hooda helped him in reducing the weight of the actor.

Randeep Hooda’s performance in the movie connected the struggle of a prisoner with the audience, which also became one of the reasons for the movie’s success. The movie showcased the love between brother and sister. It covered their journey from their childhood to death separating them in the movie. The film aims to show the immense struggle of the sister when she decides to fight against the authority to prove the innocence of his brother. The performance of the lead actors was widely appreciated by the audience and critics.

The Sarabjit movie was the perfect example of how rivalry between nations can sometimes destroy the lives of innocent people.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will be delighting his fans with several films in the second half of this year. Recently, the teaser of his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released which received a huge response. With this movie, his fans are expecting yet another powerful and impactful role from him which seems not so far away. The movie is likely to release in December this year.