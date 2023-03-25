Veteran actress Sarika began her career at the young age of seven as a child artiste. Her first film was the late filmmaker BR Chopra’s Humraaz in 1967. After appearing in a slew of other films like Aashirwad, Satrakam, Balak and Beti as a child actor, she marked her debut as a grown-up actress in Kaagaz Ki Nao in 1975. Sarika has seen a lot of ups and down in her personal life. But did you know that Sarika faced a financial crisis after her divorce from superstar Kamal Hasaan?

In a 2000 interview with Simi Garewal on her chat show, Kamal revealed that he and Sarika tried to end their relationship several times because he was married to Vani Ganapathy at the time. He also admitted that the marriage had not been working for a while and he was unhappy. “It went beyond caring, it became harsh and I wanted to be happy,” he added.

Kamal found Sarika “a very attractive woman.” Later on, they came closer and fell in love with each other. Back then, Sarika was labelled as the ‘other woman’ and the world was quite harsh towards her and she received a lot of backlash for her affair with Kamal. Sarika married Kamal in 1988 and welcomed their two daughters, Shruti and Akshara Haasan. Destiny had other plans for the couple, as they filed for a divorce in 2002.

After the divorce, Sarika had to restart her career from scratch. In an old interview with Simi Garewal, Sarika shared that she was left with just Rs 60 and a car. “I just did something that was honestly good for me and my mother. It had to be done. It comes after a lot….you don’t make such decisions overnight. I left with Rs 60 and my car,” she shared.

Sarika shared that she didn’t know where she was going to get her next meal and went to her friend’s place to have a bath. “I just kept up with my friends—went to their house, had baths at their home, and at night, I slept in my car,” She added.

When Simi asked Kamal why he didn’t help his former wife financially, he shared that very few people knew where she lived. “When I became close to her, I was shocked to see, there was a little bit of sympathy and admiration. She didn’t want that sympathy. She found it very insulting when someone like me asked if she needed help,” he added. Kamal also mentioned that Sarika would get upset because any financial involvement would make it vulgar.

Sarika made her comeback with the Amazon Prime web series Modern Love Mumbai in 2020. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.

