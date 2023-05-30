When Saroj Khan Recalled Her Major Fallout With Salman Khan: 'Roti Allah Deta Hai... Tu Nahi'

An old video of late choreographer Saroj Khan talking about her fallout with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has surfaced on the internet. In the video, Saroj claimed that Salman was apparently “upset" with her because she gave “better dance steps" to Aamir Khan in their 1994 classic Andaz Apna Apna.

The video, which is now going viral on Reddit, is from Saroj’s old interview with Zoom. In the video, Saroj explained how she had a major fallout with Salman, so much so that the actor refused to work with her. “I will not work with you once I become the top hero in the industry," Salman allegedly told Saroj, according to her claims in the video.

Saroj claimed that Salman Khan didn’t work with her for a very long time because he was allegedly “hurt" that Aamir Khan got “star moves" in the Rajkumar Santoshi’s film, while he was given a dhol to dance with. “I did exactly what my director told me. If you felt bad then I’m very sorry. You won’t work with me? Roti Allah deta hai… Tu nahi deta hai," Saroj said in the video. News18.com cannot confirm the authenticity of the video.

Interestingly, in an interview with Mid-Day in 2019, Saroj Khan had revealed that she was not getting any film offers and when Salman Khan heard of her plight, he promised to sign her for one of his films.

“When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don’t have any work [film offers], and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, ‘Now, you will work with me’. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise,” she had said.

The last song choreographed by Saroj Khan was Tabaah Ho Gaye from Karan Johar’s production Kalank. The song was picturised on Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan passed away in July 2020.