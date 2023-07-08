When Saroj Khan Was Surprised By Sanjay Dutt’s Dance On Tamma Tamma

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan’s old interview is resurfacing on the internet, bringing to light an interesting story about Sanjay Dutt’s dance skills. In the interview, Saroj Khan, who died in 2020, shared her experience working with Sanjay Dutt on the iconic song Tamma Tamma from the film Thanedaar, released in 1990. She revealed that it was always fun to see non-dancers take up dancing challenges and surprise everyone with their moves. Actors like Aamir Khan, Govinda, and Akshay Kumar were known for their exceptional dancing abilities, but it was the non-dancers who added an extra element of excitement for Saroj Khan. Sanjay Dutt, along with Saif Ali Khan, was on her list of non-dancers who amazed her with their performances.

During the choreography of the song Tamma Tamma Loge, Saroj Khan made a condition that she would only work on the song if Sanjay Dutt rehearsed it beforehand. The filmmakers decided to play a prank on her. They falsely informed her that Sanjay Dutt had not rehearsed for the song, leading Saroj Khan to believe that it would be a challenging task. They told her that Sanjay Dutt had rather focused on bodybuilding and shooting instead. To Saroj Khan’s surprise, they added that he had only practiced one chorus of the song.

To her astonishment, Saroj Khan witnessed Sanjay Dutt performing the entire song, Tamma Tamma, flawlessly from start to finish. She was amazed by his perfect dance moves and later discovered that the crew had pranked her about his lack of practice. Sanjay Dutt’s dance performance exceeded all expectations, considering his initial disinterest in dancing.

The incident showcased Sanjay Dutt’s hidden talent and dedication to his craft. Despite the crew’s deception, he delivered a remarkable dance performance that left Saroj Khan impressed. It highlighted his ability to master the dance steps and bring life to the song, defying all assumptions about his dancing capabilities.