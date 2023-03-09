Before Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh and Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy became popular due to their portrayal of controversial male characters in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films, Satish Kaushik earned acclaim with Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam. While his loss is being mourned by the entire entertainment fraternity, Satish Kaushik had once said that Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of his film Tere Naam.

During an interview by Indian Express, Satish Kaushik had explained that if Tere Naam was to be made again, it’ll only be possible after changes in the script and the character sketches. He said, “Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult… Salman always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives the wrong message. There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam."

While Tere Naam, just like Kabir Singh, has been heavily criticised for glorifying a male stalker and his problematic antics to woo a girl, Satish Kaushik, who had helmed the film was aware of its inherent qualities. He shared, “The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl… As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue all together. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person.”

He further added, “Tere Naam is such a popular brand because of Salman that every year some news starts making the rounds. This time also it did the rounds and I told them, ‘Yes I have a script for Tere Naam 2 for sure, and of the same intensity, but I have not discussed it with Salman. Nothing has been finalised or I haven’t approached anyone or even talked to anyone about it. But if it happens, it will definitely be a talked-about film."

Satish Kaushik suffered a sudden heart attack, following which he passed away at the age of 66. Several celebrities like Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Juhi Chawala, Anil Kapoor are shell-shocked by his demise and have sent in their condolences.

