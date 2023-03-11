Actor-director Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on March 8, leaving the entire country in great shock. He passed away in Delhi following a cardiac arrest while travelling by car. He is known for having an illustrious career graph. Satish Kaushik may have always put a smile on everyone’s faces with his impeccable comic timing and acting chops, but his personal life was full of ups and downs. A mountain of sorrow descended on him after the demise of his 2-year-old son in 1996.

Satish and his wife Shashi tied the knot in 1985. The couple was blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Shanu. Unfortunately, he died when he was just 2 years old. It took a long time for the family to recover from the loss. Satish became a father again in 2012. He welcomed his daughter Vanshika with the help of surrogacy. He was 56 at that time.

In a 2015 interview with The Economic Times, Satish shared that the arrival of his daughter had changed him. The actor stated that he had become much more domesticated. “Pehle main apne mein hi ramta rehta tha (earlier I used to be full of myself). I avoid going to parties now, I have become calmer. I even control my diet and drinking because of her. I had lost my son 20 years back, when I was at the peak of my career. I couldn’t really get time to even feel that loss,” he added.

Satish also mentioned that he used to be continuously busy with work, but this would make him feel guilty. “I didn’t even have the time to mourn my son’s death. But, all the unsettled emotions are somewhere settled with Vanshika’s arrival," he shared.

Earlier, his close friend and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery shared that the late actor wanted to live long enough to see his daughter Vanshika settled in life.

Satish Kaushik died following a cardiac arrest at Delhi where he went to attend a friend’s Holi bash. The actor also attended the Holi celebrations of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in Mumbai one day before his demise. Satish is loved for films like Mr India, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Saajan Chale Sasural and Deewana Mastana.

Read all the Latest Movies News here