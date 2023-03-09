When Satish Kaushik Shared His First Photo After Arriving in Mumbai, Talked About His Journey

Satish Kaushik’s untimely death on March 8th left an unfulfillable void in the film industry. The ace actor made his debut with the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and went on to do several noted films. Some of the most popular roles of Kaushik are Calendar in Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s Mr India and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana. Once, the actor shared a photo from the time he came to Mumbai for the first time and penned a note of gratitude to the city. The photo was shared at a time when he had completed already four decades in this industry.

In the monochromatic photo, a young Satish can be seen standing on a station and holding the window railings of a train. Sharing it, he had written back in 2020, “I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express. . 10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai.Mumbai gave Work,Friends,Wife, Kids,Home, Love,Warmth, Struggle,Success,Failures & Courage to live Happily.Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt in this 41 years of fulfilling journey . . Thx🙏 #Dreams #Talent #Survivalinstinct #Hardwork #Luck #Friends . Picture Courtesy by a dear friend #pradeepchandra"

Take a look:

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7. He even took to his social media handles a dropped happy pictures from the Holi celebration. In one of the photos, the actor was seen posing with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. In another click, he was seen flaunting his smile with the lyricist Javed Akhtar. One of the pics also featured his Emergency co-star Mahima Chaudhry.

Satish Kaushik was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Tere Naam. His popular films included Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Saajan Chale Sasural. He will be last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

