When Secret Superstar Earned A Staggering 965 Crore Surpassing Major Bollywood Films

Bollywood has witnessed numerous instances where low-budget films have defied expectations and achieved remarkable success at the box office. A standout example of this phenomenon is Aamir Khan Productions’ 2017 film Secret Superstar. This cinematic gem exceeded earning records upon its release and secured an esteemed position as the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film to date.

Despite being made on a humble budget of just Rs 15 crores, Secret Superstar achieved a highly impressive box office collection of Rs 965 crores worldwide. In an era where Bollywood often witnesses the production of high-budget films worth 500-600 crores, Secret Superstar emerges as a remarkable example of how fresh and original content can triumph over conventional norms.

Rumours have it that Kiran Rao initially discouraged Aamir Khan from taking up his brief yet impactful role in Secret Superstar. Aamir, however, undeterred by the challenge, essayed the character with utmost dedication. Against all odds, he delivered a stellar performance that left the audience spellbound.

Released on October 19, 2017, Secret Superstar became the highest-grossing film of that year. The film revolves around a teenage girl with a dream to become a singer, uploading videos on YouTube while concealing her identity behind a burqa. This heartwarming storyline earned the movie numerous prestigious awards.

In the film, Zaira Wasim portrays the role of Insia, a talented young girl from Baroda with dreams of becoming a singer. To portray her character convincingly, Zaira dedicated herself to learning the guitar. The actress made her acting debut with the 2016 biographical sports film Dangal where she garnered huge accolades for portraying the role of young Geeta Phogat.

With Advait Chandan as the talented writer-director, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao produced the movie under Aamir Khan Productions. Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Mehar Vij, and Raj Arjun were seen in the lead roles in this film.

Interestingly, in 2017, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai secured the second-highest spot in terms of box office earnings worldwide, while Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium took the third position. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha ranked fourth, and Ajay Devgan’s Golmaal Again secured fifth place among the highest-grossing films of the year.

Zaira Wasim was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. She then announced her decision to bid farewell to Bollywood, citing reported conflicts with her religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is best known for films like Dangal, PK, Like Stars on Earth, and Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. The actor has a few films lined up including Champions, Laapata Ladies, Pritam Pyaare, an untitled project with Rajkumar Hirani.