Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan have become synonymous with Bollywood. Their acting prowess and immense contribution to Indian cinema have helped them conquer the hearts of audiences worldwide. Ever since their debut in the industry, they have been in high demand, with filmmakers vying to cast them in their movies. One such filmmaker was Feroz Khan, a renowned Bollywood actor and director.

Feroz Khan had a vision for his film Yalgaar and wanted to cast a good-looking actor who could do justice to the role. He saw potential in the Khan trio and approached Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman with the offer. Due to unknown reasons, all three of them refused the opportunity. Undeterred, Feroz Khan held steadfast faith in his project and decided to take matters into his own hands. Not only did he produce the film, but he also directed it and played a prominent role in it.

Despite the initial setbacks, Feroz Khan was determined to find the right actor for Yalgaar. That’s when he was introduced to Vicky Arora by Laila Khan. Laila convinced Feroz that Vicky would be the perfect fit for the role, and the director’s conviction paid off. Vicky Arora was immediately offered the part and accepted the opportunity with enthusiasm.

The film’s success catapulted Vicky Arora to stardom almost overnight. With Yalgaar turning into a super hit, Vicky was recognized as a rising superstar in the industry. Despite the initial acclaim, Vicky’s subsequent films failed to live up to the expectations set by his breakthrough movie. The back-to-back flops dampened his career prospects, and he struggled to capitalize on the success of Yalgaar.

What made Vicky’s casting even more intriguing was that despite the presence of Sanjay Dutt in the film, he was offered a more significant role. This put immense responsibility on Vicky’s shoulders, but he rose to the occasion and delivered a commendable performance, adding to the film’s success.

Despite his meteoric rise with Yalgaar, Vicky Arora’s subsequent films failed to create the same impact. Gradually, he disappeared from the big screen and faded from the limelight. However, one song from the film, “Ho Jata Hai Kaise Pyar," garnered immense love from the audience and became a memorable piece of music.