When Shah Rukh Khan Asked Priyanka Chopra About Marriage: 'Will You Marry A Star Like Me?'

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra worked together in two hit films in Bollywood - Don and Don 2. But much before Priyanka became a Hindi film star, she met SRK during the Miss India World pageant in 2000, where he was one of the judges. Shah Rukh got the opportunity to ask Priyanka, who was one of the contestants in the pageant, a ‘hypothetical’ multiple-choice question.

SRK said, “Hypothetically, if you were to marry one of the following, who will it be? An Indian sportsman, like Mohammad Azharuddin — who would take you all around the world, make your country proud and make you swell with pride. Or an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce like Swarovski, who would bedeck you with jewels and fine necklaces and you would never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again. Or a Hindi film star like me, who has nothing better to do than to give you a complicated multiple-choice question about a hypothetical wedding like this."

Priyanka had a very smart and wise answer. She replied, “If I was to choose one of these three very difficult choices, I think I would go to a great Indian sportsman. Because when I come back home, or when he comes back home, I know I will be there to be his support to tell him I am proud of him, just as India is. To be able to tell him, ‘Hey look, you did your best and you are the best,’ and I will take immense pride in my husband who will be a man of strong character if he can bring so much pride to my country. Thank you very much,” she said as the crowd clapped for her.

After winning the competition, Priyanka went on to clinch the Miss World title. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan opposite Vijay. In 2003, she made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Priyanka shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2006 film, Don.