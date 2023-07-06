When Shah Rukh Khan Offered Money To Get Best Actor Award: 'Main Ghatiya Ho Gaya...'

Shah Rukh Khan is arguably one of the biggest superstars in the world. In his career spanning over 31 years, Shah Rukh has delivered several blockbuster movies and established himself as the King of Bollywood. He also has several accolades to his credit, from 14 Filmfare trophies to France’s highest civilian award - Knight of the Legion of Honour. However, there was a time when SRK was so “desperate" to win an award that he attempted to bribe an editor for the same.

In a video, which has now gone viral on Reddit, Shah Rukh confessed that he had once offered money in order to get Best Actor award. “When a person has a want, a desire for something then he stoops very low. He wants this and that and a bungalow and a car. I was very desperate to get a Best Actor award because I felt, very objectively, that I deserved it. So because of that desire, main ghatiya ho gaya (I stooped low). I went to the editor and said that I want this award and if you want money for it then I’m ready to give that too. But he said that things don’t work like that and that if you are a good actor then people will vote for you."

However, the actor did win the Best Actor award that year but it was because of the public voting and not because of money.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan fans were elated to see their beloved actor “hale and hearty" as SRK returned to Mumbai on Wednesday morning, following a media report which claimed that the Bollywood superstar met with an accident while shooting on a set in Los Angeles.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Jawan. Slated to release in September, the film brings Shah Rukh in a never before seen avatar under Atlee’s directorial vision. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. While details of the film are still under wraps, the first look and posters have fans preparing for another blockbuster this year. Shah Rukh had begun the year on a blockbuster note with Pathaan.