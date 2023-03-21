Shah Rukh Khan is the reigning king of Bollywood. Proving that age is just a number, the 57-year-old is still at the top of his game, delivering some power-packed performances, the latest being Sidharth Anand’s intense action-thriller Pathaan. Apart from movies, SRK has often won the hearts of his female audience with his soft-spoken personality. In numerous interviews, the actor has credited the women in his life for playing an important part in achieving fame and success. Back in an interview with Simi Garewal, Shah Rukh Khan lamented that he wished his late mother could see his stardom.

In 1992, Shah Rukh Khan bagged a newcomer award at a ceremony, reports The Indian Express. He later brought the audience present at the event to tears, dedicating the victory to his late mother Lateef Fatima Khan. SRK’s mother passed away in 1990, after suffering from diabetes. While remembering his win at Simi Garewal’s chat show, the Pathaan actor shared that he regretted the fact that his mother was unable to see her son’s success.

“I want my mother to see me, 70 mm, a lot bigger than what I am,” Shah Rukh told Simi Garewal. When Simi reminded the B-town star about the thunderous round of applause when he bagged the newcomer award, SRK shared that he did not remember much of the award night, since he was missing his mother while on the stage at that time, as per the Indian Express report.

An old video of SRK, mourning the death of his mother in front of her grave, has once again taken the internet by storm, making social media users emotional. In the now-viral clip, the Bollywood superstar can be seen paying his respects to his mother, surrounded by other people and a few police personnel. SRK’s interview with Simi Garewal can be heard playing in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers flooded the comment section with numerous wishes for the actor. While one of them commented, “Her son (SRK) conquered the entire world…if she would have been today, I don’t know how proud she would have felt but still, she is watching you, and her blessings are always with you.”

“Don’t feel sad Shahrukh, your Mom and Dad are always with you every moment, every second of your life because they are constantly watching you… and they have seen all your films and are feeling extremely happy and proud of you because you chased your dream to the last,” came another heartwarming comment.

According to The Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan, while conversing with Simi Garewal, revealed that he was in Goa, shooting for a film when his mother’s health worsened. Already suffering from diabetes, when she accidentally hurt her foot, the infection spread leading to septicemia.

Shah Rukh further recalled that even though he was not the devoted-to-God type of person he prayed 6,000 times, upon the instruction of someone, in the hospital’s parking lot, where his mother was admitted to the ICU.

