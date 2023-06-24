When Shah Rukh Khan's Attire In Devdas Became A Big Headache For The Actor

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Devdas, is a commercially successful movie that hit the theatres in 2002. From extravagant sets to elaborate dance sequences, Devdas won the hearts of the audience with its heartbreaking storyline, soulful songs and exceptional performances. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Paro, and Madhuri Dixit essayed the role of Chandramukhi, while Jackie Shroff portrayed Chunni Lal. Hailed as a classic, Devdas was one of the most expensive aesthetic films. It faced many problems during filming and made it challenging for the actor to work in it.

The intricately detailed sets of Devdas, especially Chandramukhi’s kotha cost around Rs 12 crore. Paro’s house was designed using stained glass that had to be painted and touched up again and again. It almost cost around Rs 3 crore.

Ace designer Neeta Lulla and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali bought around 600 sarees from Kolkata to create Paro’s look. The designer mixed different sarees to create new looks for Aishwarya Rai, which took three hours each day and thus a new style of draping was introduced which ruled the fashion runway and became an influential trend for a long time. Instead of the staple six-metre, Neeta Lulla chose an 8-9 metre drape for a dramatic effect. Meanwhile, another designer, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla created Madhuri’s look. Every exquisite ensemble worn by the actress cost around Rs 15 lakh.

Shah Rukh Khan in the character of Devdas, who turns into a melancholic alcoholic, definitely broke many hearts apart from Paro and Chandramukhi. As part of the costume, he had to wear a traditionally draped dhoti and kurta. However, the outfit ended up posing a challenge for the actor. During an event, the Darr actor shared the anecdote of his struggle with dhoti. During the filming, the dhoti used to unravel time and again, which created a problem during the shoot.

Devdas became the highest-grossing film of the year and minted Rs 41. 66 crore at the domestic box office, which was a big deal back in 2002. The music rights too were sold for Rs 12.5 crore.