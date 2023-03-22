Actress Shamita Shetty has made a stunning comeback to the big screen with her film The Tenant, which is receiving good reviews from critics. The film received rave reviews from film critics. She is again gaining momentum in her career. Did you know that Shamita’s first boyfriend died in a car accident? During her days on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita opened up about this tragic incident from her personal life.

Speaking with her fellow housemate, singer Neha Bhasin — whom she became friends with inside the Bigg Boss house — Shamita revealed that she tragically lost her first boyfriend. In the live feed of the show played on Voot, Shamita was seen crying inconsolably while pouring her heart out to Neha. At that moment, there was an ongoing rough patch between her and her then-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.

The 44-year-old actress said, “This is why for so long, I didn’t allow anybody in my life. Because it took me so much time to put… the pieces back together that I would much rather take care of myself than let myself be in somebody else’s hands. I’m fine, being on my own then.”

Shamita and Raqesh fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss OTT journey in 2021. They continued their relationship even after the show. In July last year, the couple announced that they had parted ways, just before their music video was going to be released.

Sharing an Instagram Story, Shamita penned, “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all.”

Shamita’s last outing, The Tenant, narrates the story of a modern, independent, and headstrong woman. How she lives alone in a hostile and prejudiced world forms the theme of this movie. The film has been written and helmed by Sushrut Jain. It also features Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here