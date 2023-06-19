When Sharmila Tagore Wanted Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Star in Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are truly the darling couples of Bollywood. Although, the two shared the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, fans have been wanting to see the two stars together once again in a different film. And what better project will be than the biopic of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. A few years back, when Sharmila Tagore walked the red carpet of an award show, she was asked whether she would like a film made on Pataudi’s life and if yes, then which actor would be her first choice. Her answer was Ranbir and Alia.

“Yes, of course I would like a movie to be made on Mansoor Ali Khan. If someone really directs it properly, and with proper research, I think I would like it. I think his life has got a lot of things, about the accident, about losing his father and playing cricket with such a handicap," the Gulmohar actor had expressed back then.

As for her choice of actors, she had promptly said, “I really don’t know. Somebody who looks like Tiger. May be Ranbir Kapoor or somebody in the family." Meanwhile, she instantly thought of Alia for the female lead, “That’s a real challenge. What about Alia Bhatt?," the actress stated.

The love story of the adorable lovebirds began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Although the fans and gossip mongers were quite wary of their romance, the talented duo managed to keep their relationship secret and behind the blinds. Eventually, during one of their dreamy vacations in Masai Mara national park, Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt and even arranged for a photographer to capture the special moment. The couple finally got married in April 2022 amid close friends and family. Later that year, they became doting parents to daughter Raha.