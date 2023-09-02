When Sharmila Tagore Was Smitten By Shashi Kapoor’s Charming Presence

At the height of his career, the late actor Shashi Kapoor received immense love from fans for his charming look and acting skills. Despite being a popular name in showbiz, he was disappointed as he never got experimental roles like his contemporary Amitabh Bachchan. Some reports have attributed the reason behind this to his good looks and appearance.

Do you know there have been instances when his endearing charm left female actresses mesmerised? Actress Sharmila Tagore is one of them. Recalling some memorable moments with the late actor, she once shared her experience in an interview. The veteran actress revealed, “Shashi ji dropped by the sets of Shakti Samanta’s Kashmir Ki Kali to see his brother, Shammi Kapoor. Jennifer (Kendal Kapoor) and Shashi had seen Apur Sansar and liked my performance."

Shashi’s unannounced visit to the sets had left the then eighteen-year-old Sharmila mesmerised. She added, “We were shooting the song Isharon Isharon Main Dil Lenewale, and I said to myself, Oh my god! This is Shashi Kapoor. And I couldn’t work. Shakti finally asked him to leave."

The list of actresses who were completely smitten by Shashi Kapoor’s charm is never-ending. Actress Aruna Irani also revealed earlier in an interview that for a scene in the film Fakira, she requested the director a retake as it required hugging Shashi Kapoor. When Shashi Kapoor asked her about the same, she replied that “if he could have a retake even when the scene was fine and he liked it, then she should also be given the same opportunity".

Felicity Kendal, Shashi Kapoor’s sister-in-law, wrote about him in her memoir titled White Cargo. She penned, “He was this tall, beautiful Indian actor that my sister Jennifer had fallen in love with; funny and glamorous, the most flirtatious man."

Shashi Kapoor tried everything in his might to break away from his image of a good-looking man. He acted in films like Junoon, Kalyug and Utsav. Unfortunately, nothing helped and he could never make his mark as an experimental actor and do experimental roles.