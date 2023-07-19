When Shashi Kapoor Became Raj Kapoor's Pillar Of Strength In Difficult Times

It is a known fact that the 1973 film Bobby, which launched the careers of both Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, was a smash hit and was thoroughly loved by people. The film is considered a cult classic by many but recently it has come to light that it was not easy for Raj Kapoor to make the film. He had to face a lot of hurdles before the production of the movie began. The biggest reason for these hurdles was the grand failure of Raj Kapoor’s big-budget film Mera Naam Joker which had been released just a year earlier.

Mera Naam Joker, a deeply philosophical film with social themes previously unexplored in Indian cinema, was one that Raj Kapoor had put almost all his wealth into. Despite such a promising plot, the film did not resonate with the audience of that time. Although today it is considered one of Raj Kapoor’s best films. Mera Naam Joker turned out to be a big box office bomb and Raj Kapoor went deep down in debt.

As a consequence, when he decided to make Bobby next, he was unable to find distributors for his film. No one wanted to invest in Raj Kapoor’s next film after the debacle of Mera Naam Joker. The first hurdle he faced was with the casting. He wanted Rajesh Khanna in the lead, but being the biggest Bollywood star at that time, Rajesh Khanna’s fee was humongous. Raj Kapoor was not able to afford to pay the hefty sum at that point. It was then that he decided to cast his son Rishi Kapoor in his debut as a lead actor.

When he was unable to find distributors for Bobby, his brother Shashi Kapoor decided to help his elder brother out. He decided to buy the rights to the film in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and convinced a friend of his to buy the rights in Punjab.

The film’s content was risky as a teenage drama was not a common genre in India but fortunately, Bobby turned out to be a huge hit and Raj Kapoor was able to recuperate from the losses he suffered from Mera Naam Joker.