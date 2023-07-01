When Shatrughan Sinha Finally Talked About His Equation With Amitabh Bachchan

The world of cinema is a dynamic realm where interpersonal relationships constantly evolve. Peer pressure, insecurities, and professional rivalries are inherent in the film industry, and sometimes, on-screen chemistry fails to translate into real-life camaraderie. One such case is the relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha, two legendary actors who have shared the screen on several occasions. Insiders have revealed that there was a time when the two actors did not see eye to eye.

In his memoir, Anything But Khamosh, Shatrughan Sinha revisits this period in his career and sheds light on Amitabh Bachchan’s insecurity. Sinha recalls how Amitabh seemed reluctant to work alongside him, as he could “see the response [Sinha] was getting." The memoir describes how Amitabh’s insecurity regarding Sinha reached its peak during the filming of Kaala Patthar. Sinha also shares instances from the film sets where the chair beside Amitabh was never offered to him and how both actors travelled between shooting locations at the same time, yet Amitabh never extended an invitation to join him in his car. Sinha even mentions dropping out of several Amitabh Bachchan films, returning the signing amount in the process.

“People say that Amitabh and I made a wonderful pair on the film screen, but he did not want to work with me. The audience felt that I overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan in the films Kala Patthar, Dostana, Shaan, and Naseeb. But, it never made any difference to me," Sinha reveals.

Years later, Shatrughan Sinha openly expressed his disappointment at not being invited to Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding. The two actors eventually reconciled their differences. When Sinha’s memoir, Anything But Khamosh, was unveiled in 2016, Amitabh Bachchan even attended one of the book launch events to support his former colleague.

The anecdote offers a glimpse into the complex dynamics that exist behind the scenes of the film industry. Despite any conflicts or insecurities, both Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, and their on-screen collaborations continue to be cherished by audiences.