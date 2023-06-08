CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » When Shilpa Shetty Admitted She Got A Nose Job: 'Yes, I Got My Nose Fixed... So?'
1-MIN READ

When Shilpa Shetty Admitted She Got A Nose Job: 'Yes, I Got My Nose Fixed... So?'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 12:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Shilpa Shetty in a still from her hit movie Dhadkan.

Shilpa Shetty in a still from her hit movie Dhadkan.

Shilpa Shetty, who is known for her incredible fitness and healthy lifestyle, had once confessed that she got her nose 'fixed'.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra made an impressive acting debut with the 1993 hit Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Even though Shilpa Shetty’s debut film was a blockbuster, she had to face a lot of ups and downs in her film career.

In a chat with Prabhu Chawla on Seedhi Baat during the early 2000s, Shilpa shared that she was not getting meaty roles in movies. “I was getting offered the same kind of roles where I would have small role, three songs. When I would ask people ‘What is the role?’, they would say ‘There are 5 scenes but you have 4 songs,’” she said.

Talking about her “glamorous image," Shilpa shared, “I am not apologetic for being glamorous. It’s not a bad thing. I think it’s important to look glamorous, to look good when you are a heroine.”

After Baazigar, it was Dharmesh Darshan’s 2000 film Dhadkan that gave a much-needed boost to Shilpa’s film career.

In the same interview, Shilpa also admitted that she had got her “nose fixed". “Yes I got my nose fixed. So? I did not do it to make it more beautiful. I did it because I thought it could be better,” she said. Shilpa got worldwide fame after winning Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. The film features actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has ‘Sukhee’ and ‘Indian Police Force’ in the pipeline.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
