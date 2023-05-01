When Shiv Thakare Met AR Rahman: The Perfect Fanboy Moment Captured In A Frame

Shiv Thakare, the former contestant of Bigg Boss 16, met music maestro AR Rahman backstage during a human rights festival in Pune. The two-time Grammy winner graced the stage to support a social organization, and Shiv Thakare had the opportunity to interact with him. Sharing their brief meeting on social media, Shiv Thakare posted a photo of himself and AR Rahman, beaming with smiles for the camera.

It seems like AR Rahman and Shiv Thakare had a great time together. The music maestro opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring a plain t-shirt and a matching jacket and trousers, accessorized with statement glasses and boots. Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, rocked a vibrant green jacket with a black t-shirt underneath, paired with white trousers, brown boots, and a big smile. While the details of their interaction remain unknown, Shiv Thakare expressed his admiration for AR Rahman in a social media post, captioning it with “One with the Legend! Huge Respect."

Shiv Thakare continued to hit the headlines throughout his stint inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. While rapper MC Stan lifted the victory trophy, Shiv Thakare finished as the first-runnerup of the controversial reality TV show. He still continues to maintain friendly relations with his fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Just a week ago, he reunited with Abdu Rozik and shared a sneak peek of their meeting in a funny reel video. With Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane from Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna adding a retro touch, the duo had a gala time as they danced in a hotel’s lobby and enjoyed a hilarious pillow fight session.

Prior to that, Shiv also shared a photo alongside contestant Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan. He addressed her as ‘Tai’ (Sister in Marathi) while uploading the photograph.

Shiv Thakare rose to prominence after his participation in MTV Roadies Rising, where he finished at the 6th place. His fame catapulted after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. Shiv Thakare has also joined the judging panel of MTV Roadies Revolution during the audition round.

