When Sidharth Shukla Joked About Alia Bhatt Removing A Scene In Humpty Sharma: 'Her Problem Was...'

Actor Sidharth Shukla, known for his roles in TV, films and reality TV shows, passed away due to a heart attack in 2021, leaving fans and colleagues in the industry shocked. He gained a huge fan following, especially after winning Bigg Boss 13. Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, where he played Alia Bhatt’s fiancé.

A video recently went viral, showing Sidharth’s friendly banter with Alia and Varun. Sidharth teased Alia, and Varun joined in. During his appearance on Comedy Nights With Kapil, Sidarth greeted Karan and Varun with hugs as they were already on stage. However, when it was Alia’s turn, he surprised everyone by touching her feet instead of going for a hug, and Alia attempted to stop him from doing so!

On being asked about his experience of working with Varun and Alia, the actor said, “I felt very good working with Varun and Alia. Varun is a very regular guy, you can go, talk to him anytime. He has got no airs about himself, but I wish I could say the same thing about Alia. Alia had a problem if I addressed her as ‘Alia.’ She wants people to call her ‘Alia ji’ on sets. And if Alia reached the sets first and if me and Varun came later, then there would be bawaal.”

Varun also joined him in pulling Alia’s leg and said, “I did not want to tell you (Karan) this because you consider Alia your daughter.” Sidharth added, “There was a scene between me and Varun, in which Alia was not there. Alia liked the scene but her problem was with her not being in the scene. So she removed the scene from the film.”

While Alia kept her calm, she clarified, “I did not do anything like this.” Kapil then said, “It’s ok, you should respect her, she is your senior.” The late actor had then said that he understands that and that’s why he touched her foot because he respects her. Later, they all broke into laughter, and the audience joined in.