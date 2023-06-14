When Sonam Kapoor Faced Molestation During Her 'Younger Years'

In recent years, numerous actresses have come forward to share their experiences of physical and emotional abuse. Sonam Kapoor is among them, and she discussed this topic during her participation in The Actresses’ Roundtable hosted by Rajeev Masand in 2016. Reflecting on a distressing incident from her past, Sonam disclosed, “Almost everyone faces some form of sexual abuse during their childhood. I too have endured molestation during my younger years, and it was a deeply traumatic experience. I remained silent about it for a significant period, around two to three years. The memory of that incident is etched vividly in my mind."

She further shared, “I experienced a man approaching from behind and groping my chest, even though I didn’t have developed breasts at that age. The incident left me trembling and bewildered, unsure of what was happening. I broke down and cried on the spot. I didn’t discuss it with anyone at the time. Instead, I remained seated, watching the film till the end, burdened by a sense of guilt as if I had committed some wrongdoing for the longest time."

On social media, some individuals made inappropriate jokes about how someone with a high level of privilege could go through such a distressing experience. Others accused Sonam Kapoor of seeking attention or claimed she was merely pretending to be a victim.

Sonam Kapoor is famous for her fashion sense and outspoken nature. The actress gained fame after her debut in the film Saawariya in 2007, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She often makes headlines with her controversial statements and candid revelations.

