When Sonu Sood Almost Clinched The Mr India Title In 1996

Sonu Sood, renowned for his portrayal of numerous negative characters on the silver screen, has undoubtedly carved a unique identity for himself off-screen. During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor emerged as a real-life hero, leaving an indelible mark with his selfless social work, garnering praise and admiration from all corners of the country. On his 47th birthday, heartfelt wishes poured in, celebrating not only his exceptional acting career but also his humanitarian endeavours that have touched countless lives.

Over the last 25 years, Sonu Sood has risen to become a pan-Indian actor, leaving an indomitable impression on the world of cinema. His talents even transcended borders, as he ventured into Hollywood, showcasing his versatility on a global platform. But not many know that before his foray into acting, Sonu Sood was a model, participating in the prestigious Mr India contest in 1996. Although he didn’t clinch the title, the setback didn’t deter him; instead, he persevered with determination.

After years of hard work and unwavering commitment, Sonu’s efforts bore fruit when he landed his first role in the Tamil movie Kallazhagar in 1999, directed by Marumalarchi K. Bharathi. The film marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would captivate audiences across regions and languages. Soon, he made his presence felt in Tamil cinema with another notable role in the movie Majunu in 2001. His powerful portrayal of Bhagat Singh in the Hindi movie Shaheed-E-Azam (2002) garnered widespread acclaim, earning him immense fanfare in both northern and southern India.

Sonu Sood’s acting prowess transcended genres, as he made significant contributions to movies like Arundhati (2009) and Salman Khan’s blockbuster Dabangg. Throughout his illustrious career, he has acted in more than 47 movies, exhibiting remarkable versatility and dedication to his craft.

The actor’s talent and appeal extended beyond India’s borders, as he shared the screen with internationally acclaimed star Jackie Chan in the movie Kung Fu Yoga (2017), cementing his global presence. His diverse portfolio includes projects like Rockin’ Meera, City of Life, and Xuanzang, showcasing his adaptability as an actor.

In recent years, Sonu Sood has continued to make waves in the industry, delivering stellar performances in movies like Samrat Prithviraj (2022) alongside Akshay Kumar, and Sreemantha (2023) in Kannada. His passion for cinema remains evident with his ongoing commitments, including projects like Tamilarasan in Tamil and upcoming movies Fateh and Madha Gaja Raja. He is set to feature in an untitled project alongside Saif Ali Khan, directed by Siddharth Anand, further adding to his diverse repertoire.