When South Star Mohanlal Created A Storm With His Presence In This Bollywood Movie

When we talk about gangster films produced in India, Ram Gopal Varma’s crime thriller Company stands tall as a masterpiece. Yet, interestingly, when the name Company is mentioned in the context of South Indian superstar Mohanlal, it readily resonates with the Hindi-speaking audience. This film marked Mohanlal’s entry into the world of Hindi cinema, leaving an indelible mark even after 21 years since its release.

Released on April 15, 2002, Company took the cinematic world by storm. A crime drama that boasted remarkable performances by Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, Antara Mali, and Seema Biswas, the film garnered immediate admiration from audiences. What makes Company even more memorable is that it served as the gateway for South India’s illustrious superstar, Mohanlal, to step into Bollywood.

Mohanlal, renowned for his exceptional acting prowess, made his presence felt with a performance that outshone even himself. Portraying the character of Police Commissioner Veerappallil Srinivasan, Mohanlal’s acting finesse resonated deeply with viewers. His on-screen charisma, powerful dialogue delivery, and compelling portrayal added an extra layer of intensity to the film.

In fact, Mohanlal’s impact was so profound that even the likes of Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi found themselves intrigued by his presence on set. Discussions between the actors and the director, Ram Gopal Varma, often revolved around the magnetic aura Mohanlal exuded. Such was the gravity of his performance that it stood as a highlight amid a cast of talented actors.

Despite his remarkable debut and exceptional reception in Company, Mohanlal chose not to tread the path of Hindi cinema further. His journey continued to be illustrious in the South Indian film industry, where he delivered consecutive blockbusters and established himself as a powerhouse performer. It’s a noteworthy fact that Mohanlal’s name remains among those stars who consistently delivered a string of hit films throughout their careers.

A record that stands unsurpassed, Mohanlal’s impact on the industry can be traced back to 1986, when a staggering 34 of his movies were released. Among them, an impressive 25 emerged as significant box-office successes. This achievement, unparalleled and unbroken, underscores Mohanlal’s influence and popularity. He continues to hold the distinction for starring in the highest count of films and achieving the highest number of successful films as a lead actor within a single year.