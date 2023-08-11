When Sridevi Earned More Than Rajinikanth For This Movie

Sridevi, a cherished gem of the Indian entertainment realm, not only graced Bollywood with her luminous presence but also left an indelible mark on the South Indian film industry. Renowned for her grace, talent, and quick wit, the actress’s legacy lives on through her timeless movies, captivating fans even after she departs from this world. While her iconic bond with Rajinikanth is well-known, a lesser-known fact emerges: there was a time when the enchanting actress earned more than the superstar himself for a particular film.

Back in 1976, Sridevi catapulted into the limelight with K Balachander’s Moondru Mudichu, sharing the screen with the now-superstar of South cinema, Rajinikanth, in lead roles, and featuring Kamal Hassan in an extended cameo.

Sridevi’s journey commenced as a child artist, where she shared the screen with legends like MG Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, NT Rama Rao, and J Jayalalithaa. Reflecting on her significant breakthrough in Moondru Mudichu, Sridevi revealed in an interview that she was paid Rs. 5000 for her role, while Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan received Rs. 2000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively. At that juncture, Hassan was an established presence, often commanding higher remuneration due to his stature in the industry.

During an interview on the show Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi after the release of her film English Vinglish in 2012, Sridevi shared insights into her experiences working with Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth. She noted that Kamal Hassan was already a prominent figure in the industry, while she and Rajinikanth were newcomers in comparison. She recounted the camaraderie between her and Rajinikanth, revealing that he was incredibly close to her mother, considering her like family. She disclosed that during conversations, Rajinikanth would inquire about becoming a star on par with Kamal Hassan. Sridevi’s mother would confidently assure him of his inevitable success, while Rajinikanth harboured dreams of earning Rs. 30,000 – a testament to his aspirations.

Sridevi’s reminiscences also touched upon a moment during the shooting of Moondru Mudichu. She recounted a humorous incident during the iconic picnic scene, where Kamal Hassan fell into a lake and Rajinikanth humorously refused to extend a helping hand. Amid the scene, Sridevi’s exuberance led to a playful twist in her dialogue, evoking laughter from Kamal Hassan and causing even the director, Balachander, to question the unexpected boat shaking.