When Sridevi Revealed The REAL Reason Behind Turning Down Jurassic Park And Darr | Throwback

Sridevi, an exceptionally talented actress, achieved great success in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. If she hadn’t turned down an offer from renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg in the 1990s, she could have also made a significant impact in Western cinema.

During the promotion of her final film, Mom, Sridevi revealed in an interview that she was offered a role in the blockbuster film Jurassic Park (1993) but decided not to take it. When questioned about her choice by her co-actor Akshaye Khanna during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “Those days, doing Hollywood films was alien, now it’s like a pride.”

Jurassic Park, upon its release, garnered both critical acclaim and immense commercial success, amassing over 900 million dollars at the global box office. The film portrayed a billionaire philanthropist and his team of scientists who create a wildlife park filled with extinct dinosaurs. However, chaos ensues, leaving a group of scientists and children stranded on the island, with havoc caused by the unleashed dinosaurs.

Apart from Jurassic Park, Sridevi had turned down other important roles during her successful career, including one in Darr. In an interview, she mentioned that after Chandni and Lamhe, she felt that Darr would have been a typical role for her. “If I’m playing Shah Rukh Khan’s role, then of course, I would have loved to do it. The character Juhi played was new for her and so it was good for her. But for me, it was something I had done many times before.”

The legendary actress lost her life in Dubai and her cause of death was cited as accidental drowning. Her last film was Mom in which she essayed the role of Devki Sabarwal. For her role in this film she was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress.