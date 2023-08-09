When SRK Consoled An Overwhelmed Ranveer Singh On Stage: ‘Tu Kyun Ro Raha Hai. Gale Lag, Thora Pyaar De’

Ranveer Singh has come a long way in showbiz with rich content-driven and commercial projects in his kitty. The actor who made his debut back in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, will now stepping into the world of Don. The actor is replacing Shah Rukh Khan for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Amid the breaking news, an old video of SRK has gone viral where he had encouraged Ranveer at an award ceremony after he bagged the most promising newcomer award.

At the award ceremony, Shah Rukh went on to share and console an emotional Ranveer Singh. “God bless you. Tu Kyun Ro Rha hai, Rona Toh Hume Chaiye. Ab Hamara Kya Hoga, ab tu aagyga Industry mein. Gale lag hamare, hume thoda pyaar de.”

Ranveer who was presented the award by Karan Johar was all teary-eyed and shared, “This is a bit overwhelming. I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a little kid and I am here today sharing the stage with these people and it’s really surreal. Thank you Adi sir for believing in me. This is for the team of Band Baaja Bharat. You guys are really special. I promise you, there’s a lot more to come.”

Coming back to Don 3, the suave first look of the actor as Don, is out! The teaser opens in an apartment against a breathtaking skyline of a city, with Ranveer Singh’s voiceover going “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…" in the background. He wears statement shades, smokes a cigarette and wields a revolver in typical Don style.

With his magnetic presence, undeniable talent, and a penchant for delivering memorable performances, Ranveer Singh is ready to step into the new interpretation of this larger than life character, one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025.

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space," Farhan had earlier written.

The Don series has always been synonymous with riveting narratives, thrilling action, and unforgettable moments, and Ranveer Singh’s talent and versatility is the perfect fit for this iconic role. Known for his ability to bring depth and intensity to his characters, Ranveer is poised to leave an indelible mark on the franchise, while honouring the legacy of those who came before him. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is schduled to release in 2025.