When SRK Gifted Aamir Khan A Laptop And He Didn't Open It For Years: 'Poor Chap, Bought Two Computers'

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, two of the reigning superstars of Bollywood, held sway over the box office for a long time, delivering back-to-back blockbusters. Despite being constantly compared and facing rumours of a rift, they have dismissed such speculation. The two Khans have, on many occasions, showed warmth and affection towards each other.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, Aamir Khan shares a funny anecdote about his tech-savvy friend, Shah Rukh Khan. It turns out that in the 90s, when technology was still finding its way, Shah Rukh was already ahead of the curve and wanted to gift Aamir a laptop. Aamir confessed, “Technology and me.. we are so far remote. Let me tell you a joke. Shah Rukh Khan and I were in 1996, we were doing a show together in the USA and UK and Shah Rukh was very into technology, even at that time, he was up-to-date and all that."

During that time, a new laptop from Toshiba was introduced, and SRK told Aamir that he was planning to buy it as it was the latest model. He suggested that Aamir should also consider getting one, despite his lack of experience with computers. Aamir continued, “I had never used a computer in my life toh I said mujhe kya zaroorat hai computer ki toh he said nahi, tu samaj nahi raha hai, ismein tu office daal, yeh daal woh daalmereko buhut samjhaya usne toh I said jo tu lega apne liye, wahi tu mere liye lele. (Whatever you are buying, you will buy the best, buy it for me). So, poor chap, he went and bought two computers, laptop naya naya aaya tha woh time par. He got his laptop and my laptop and I came back to India."

Aamir Khan, however, never used the laptop. After 5 years, when he got a new manager, he noticed that the laptop was always lying around unused. “Ssne bola that sir aapka ek laptop mein dekhta hu hamesha pada rehta hai, can I use it and I said please use it and he opened it and woh on hee nahi hua (He asked me if he could use it, and I told him to go ahead. He tried to turn it on, but it didn’t even switch on)."

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan.