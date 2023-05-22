When Suhana Khan Opened Up About Her Dad Shah Rukh Khan 'Being Famous': 'I Hated…'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following. The young star kid is all set to make her film debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Time and again, the young starlet shares fun moments and snippets from her everyday life which go viral in no time. Suhana has indeed come a long way in carrying herself amid the limelight. However, there was a time when the actress revealed that she hated the attention.

Back in 2018, in an interview with Vogue, the young starlet admitted that it was tough growing up as the daughter of a superstar. She said, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare.”

She added, “He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.” However, with time Suhana shared that she came to terms with the reality. She added, “I realised if I wanted to hug my dad, he’s my dad—I’m just going to hug him."

Suhana also added that Shah Rukh is her best friend and they talk about everything.

Suhana moved out of Mumbai at the age of 16 to pursue her higher studies abroad. In the same interview, she shared that it was the ‘best decision’ of her life. “Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train—stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more.”

Speaking of The Archies, the film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix.