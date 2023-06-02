When Suniel Shetty Regretted About His Two Shelved Films With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Suniel Shetty has carved a niche for himself as an action hero in the film industry. But later on, he put his acting skills to the test by portraying a variety of versatile roles that the masses embraced with great enthusiasm. Although Suniel Shetty has collaborated with numerous B-town divas in his film career, the actor in an earlier interview regretted that two films in which he was cast opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never made their way to the theatres.

It was almost every actor’s dream to work with the former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And Suniel Shetty was no exception. But sadly, those two films, titled Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke and Radhe Shyam Sita Ram with Aishwarya as the female lead failed to materialise and got shelved. In an interview with BBC Hindi, Suniel Shetty lamented, “I did two films with the world’s most beautiful girl, but they could not be released, so this was my bad luck.”

Suniel Shetty made his debut as an actor in Bollywood with the 1992 film Balwaan. He was paired with the late actress Divya Bharti. The movie was a huge success at the box office. After Balwaan, many of Suniel Shetty’s films did not manage to reach theatres, including Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke and Radhe Shyam Sita Ram.

Suniel Shetty in his illustrious career has delivered many superhit films such as Gopi Kishan, Dhadkan, Bhai, and Sapoot. Now, the actor is ready to return to the sets of the third instalment of his iconic comedy film Hera Pheri, titled Hera Pheri 3. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will also be reuniting with Suniel for the upcoming film. The previous two instalments of this well-liked franchise turned out to be huge commercial successes. It will be very interesting to see whether the third sequel can surpass the charm of the previous two films.

Apart from films, Suniel Shetty has recently started his journey as a businessman launching a Food Delivery App called Waayu. This app has been developed by tech entrepreneurs Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande. The food app is backed by the Mumbai-based Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR).