When Sunil Dutt Decided To Reshoot This Film And Landed In Rs 60 Lakh Debt

June 6, 2023, marks the 94th birth anniversary of Sunil Dutt, who entertained the audience with his acting, direction and production as well. The late actor excelled in every role he played and received accolades from audience and critics. There was a time when Sunil Dutt faced the most troublesome phase of his life. He had a knack for perfection which cost him his entire bank balance.

The 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera, starring Sunil Dutt and Waheeda Rehman, was originally directed by Sukhdev. However, the veteran actor was dissatisfied with the direction and decided to re-shoot the entire film. This decision landed him in debt of Rs 60 lakh. The Mother India actor recounted this incident in an interview later and said that he had to sell seven of his cars.

Sunil Dutt said that he started travelling by bus and was mocked by gatekeepers and bus conductors for the same. He added that his house was mortgaged and producers also stopped financing his films. The actor further said that he started getting offers from B-grade films but didn’t accept them as he refused to compromise with his morals.

Troubles mounted for Sunil Dutt at that time as the film Reshma Aur Shera was not successful at the box office. It revolved around Reshma (Waheeda Rehman) and Shera (Sunil Dutt) who were from two enemy clans and yet loved each other. Rakhee Gulzar, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and others also acted in this movie.

Despite the failure, Waheeda Rehman bagged the National Film Award in the Best Actress category in 1972. Jaidev Verma received the National award under the Best Music Director category. Sunil Dutt was nominated for the Golden Berlin Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for Reshma Aur Shera.

Following the movie, Sunil Dutt delivered hits like Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye (1974) and Hira (1973). He last played the role of Shri Hari Prasad Sharma in the film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack at the age of 75 at his Bandra home on May 25, 2005.