Sunil Grover has not only been a brilliant comic actor, he has also showcased his mettle by essaying amazing characters in films and shows like Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye and Sunflower. While the actor is widely recognised now, Sunil Grover recollected about the days of struggle, revealing that he was replaced in a show without being informed in just a matter of three days.

Sunil Grover got candid about that incident during an interview with ETimes. The actor shared that he developed self-doubt because of it. He recalled, “Ek show tha jisme main replace ho gaya tha 3 din mein hi aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi tha. Kisi aur se pata chala tha mujhe. I had immense self doubt, mujhe ni lagta tha ki main dobara ja paunga ya un logo ke saath shooting kar paunga. Toh main ek shell mein chala gaya tha almost one month ke liye. Then I thought may be I will not pursue it but then I don’t know if it was some kind of stubbornness which made me say, ‘chal koi nahi…ek baar aur try karte hai‘. (There was a show in which I got replaced within 3 days and they didn’t even tell me. I got to know through someone else. I didn’t feel that I could ever go back and work with the same people. I had gone in a shell for almost a month and I thought I will never pursue this. I don’t know what kind of stubbornness made me want to try again.)”.

Sunil Grover also emphasized that one shouldn’t judge someone’s caliber on the basis of social media engagement. He explained,"Main sabse request karta hun ki please don’t judge yourself from kitne followers, kitne comments hain. Ye aapki self worth decide karega. Please don’t do that. Maine kayi logo ko depression mein jaate hue dekha hai iss wajeh se. (I want to request everyone to never judge themselves based on the number of followers. Only your self worth can decide that. I have seen many people go into depression because of that.)”.

Meanwhile, the actor would be seen playing an important role in Atlee’s Jawan. The much-awaited film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt in an adrenaline-pumping cameo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here