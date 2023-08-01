When Sunita Kapoor Left Husband Anil Kapoor's House After His 'Affair' With This Actress

The charming Anil Kapoor has been grabbing all the limelight ever since his web show The Night Manager’s second season started streaming. His flawless acting by portraying a negative role has left the audience in awe of the actor. Anil has always gained accolades for his stellar performances. But very little is known about his personal life, especially his one rumoured affair with a top Bollywood actress.

Anil Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood in 1979 with the movie Hamare Tumhare. He tied the knot with his now wife, Sunita Kapoor in 1984. The couple is the parents of Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. While today, the duo are considered to be one of the ideal couples in B-town, it has not always been the same.

Despite his marriage, Anil Kapoor’s name was linked to various actresses. Reportedly, he was said to be having an extra-marital affair with Bollywood actress and successful model, Kimi Katkar who was also known for her bold scenes in movies. As per reports, they were often spotted together spending time be it off-screen or on-screen, and the actor used to also recommend her name to filmmakers for new films.

Anil Kapoor appeared in many movies with Kimi Katkar such as Aag Se Khelenge, Humlaa, Kala Bazaar, Inteqam, Abhimanyu and Sone Pe Suhaga. Soon, the news of their alleged affair grabbed the headlines but his wife Sunita Kapoor dismissed the news thinking it to be rumours. But one time, she visited the sets of a movie where her husband, Anil Kapoor was shooting with Kimi. Reportedly, she found the Ram Lakhan actor in a room with the actress.

If reports are anything to go by, she created a ruckus on the sets and left Anil Kapoor’s home with her children and went back to her own house. After this, the actor tried to convince his wife with a promise that he will break off his relationship with Kimi Katkar and make amends with Sunita. Apart from Kimi, his name was linked to other Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and Shilpa Shirodkar.