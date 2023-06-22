When Sunny Deol Called Working In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Darr 'Worst Experience', Said 'Was Sick of Lies'

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol once collaborated for Yash Chopra directorial Darr. Released in 1993, the film was widely loved by all. However, Sunny Deol wasn’t happy with it at all. In an interview with Filmfare back in 2001, post the success of Gadar: Ek Prem Kahani, Deol called Darr ‘worst experience’.

Back then, Sunny Deol recalled an incident and shared how he was so angry once that he ‘ripped his jeans’. “If I were to start my career again, I would avoid a mistake called Darr. The making of the film was the worst experience of my life. I was sick of the manipulations and lies. One day in Switzerland, I was so angry that when I stuffed my hands into the pockets, I ripped the jeans I was wearing,” he said.

“I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his word. I don’t have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him,” the actor added.

While both, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan have never spoke about their alleged rift, they have alsonever worked together after Darr. Recently, the Pathaan actor was also missing from Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding reception which was also attended by several other celebrities including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. However, reason behind the same is not known as of now.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is now gearing up for the release of Gadar 2 which also stars Ameesha Patel. The film was announced in October 2021 i.e 20 years after the release of the first movie - Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The teaser of the sequel was recently released in which Sunny Deol was seen in a black turban hurling a tonga wheel in the air. It surely raised everyone excitement for the film. Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan. The film will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.