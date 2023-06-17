When Sunny Deol Revealed REAL Reason Why His Mom Prakash Kaur Stays Away From Limelight

While many know Sunny Deol for his films like Gadar-Ek Prem Katha and Apne as well as his versatility, the actor likes to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life and his bond with his wife Pooja Deol. It seems that Sunny has imbibed this quality from his mother Prakash Kaur, who herself has only made rare appearances in the public eye.

Back in 2013, when Sunny Deol was asked about the reason behind the women of Deol household shying from being in the limelight, the actor gave an interesting reply stating it was their own decision. He told Deccan Chronicle, “Neither my mother nor my wife was forced to stay away from the limelight. My wife is her own person. She has always had the liberty to make her own decisions. To not make public appearances is her own call. Like I said, neither my father (Dharmendra) nor I have forced the women in our family to follow our rules.”

Prior to his marriage with Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two children, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. According to several unverified reports, Dharmendra had tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash. His wedding with Hema had become a top of discussion in media for the longest time. In fact, Hema had herself called it “an unconventional marriage".

On the work front, Sunny Deol will be bringing the much-awaited sequel of his blockbuster film Gadar.While Gadar was made on a budget of just Rs 19 crores, Gadar 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. Besides Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Rohit Choudhary, Gadar 2 will also star Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Anil George, and Luv Sinha in key roles. Apart from that, he has Baap, Soorya, Apne 2, Lahore 1947 and Maharana Pratap in the pipeline.