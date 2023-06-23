When Sunny Deol Turned A Producer And Created The Iconic Ghayal

Sunny Deol has been a busy man recently. On the one hand, he is geared up for his upcoming film Gadar 2, while on the other hand, his son Karan Deol just got married. The entire Deol family was knee-deep in festivities. Now Sunny Deol has found yet another reason to celebrate. One of his most iconic films, Ghayal completed 33 years on June 22 and Sunny has made a social media post celebrating the occasion.

Sunny revealed that no one was ready to bankroll the project and hence he took the risk by turning producer for the first time. It was a wise decision as the Rajkumar Santoshi film became the biggest hit of 1990 and received 7 Filmfare awards out of 8 nominations. Sunny Deol also won a National Award for his performance. It is noteworthy that Ghayal was also Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial debut.

Sunny shared a montage of different scenes from the movie and wrote, “A film that made me a producer because no one wanted to make it. Completed 33 years of Ghayal, a film that won everyone’s heart.”

Ghayal featured stars like Raj Babbar, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Meenakshi Seshadri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Moushumi Chatterjee. The film is about an amateur boxer’s search for his brother who has gone missing and his crossing roads with his brother’s villainous employer in the process. The film had the iconic dialogue, “Utha ke phek do yeh vardi. Aur pehen lo Balwant Rai ke patta”. This line has often been used by mimickers who impersonate Sunny Deol.

In 2016, a direct sequel to Ghayal, titled Ghayal Returns was released. It was directed by Sunny Deol and picked up 20 years after the original. The film was a moderate success at the box office.