When Sushant Singh Rajput Spoke About Not Joining So-Called Camps In Bollywood

It was three years ago on June 14, when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sent the entire nation into a state of massive shock. The self-made actor who began his passion-filled exploits in the acting world on the small screen, worked tremendously hard to bag his debut in mainstream Bollywood. Witnessing numerous curve balls thrown his way, the road to success wasn’t easy but Sushant Singh Rajput continued to impress fans with his unconventional roles be it that of MS Dhoni or Ishaan in Kai Po Che. The star who was known to speak his mind, candidly opened up about his survival in the industry in several media interactions.

Now, we have stumbled upon one such interview of the Kedarnath interview about not joining the so-called camps in Bollywood. According to Hindustan Times, the following reaction comes from his 2017 interview with the Times of India. The actor is said to have laughed before saying, “There are camps, I didn’t know? Nobody told me. Clearly, I am not important enough.”

While talking about his survival in the showbiz sector, Sushant Singh Rajput emphasized it is all about doing the job properly and adding more productivity to every project. According to him, no matter what the stakes are, if one continues to add value to their work, they’ll be hired regardless. He reportedly continued, “There are many numbers of correct things to do and they change. But there is one correct thing that stays correct all the time: If you happen to do your job properly and professionally, you take less time to add more value, you will be hired no matter whether you are an ally or not. This is what it is and this is why I have survived, not that I was intending to survive. But I have because I do my job very well. When I do it, I am nowhere else.”

Before concluding his answer, Sushant Singh Rajput also shared an inspiring motto that he inculcated while doing his job. “Presence over productivity,” was what the actor believed in. The late actor became a household name for essaying the role of Manav in the hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta. He made his acting debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che and continued to deliver numerous hits on the big screens including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore among others. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last offering to fans remains to be Dil Bechara which was released posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar.