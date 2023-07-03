When Sushant Singh Rajput Spoke Of His Filmi Mantra: 'It's Not About Competing But Coming Together'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s career from a television actor to a Bollywood superstar has been an inspiring yet emotional one. The actor established himself as a household name with his stint in Pavitra Rishta and went on to become Bollywood’s heartthrob with his hit films Kai Po Che! And M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, passed away tragically in 2020. However, his legacy as an individual and an actor is still carried forward by his fans.

Whydekho posted an old interview of Sushant Singh Rajput with an entertainment portal, wherein he talks about his perspective on learning skills and coming together while working. “The more you learn, the less time it takes to learn more. So generally, we think that we are left with so much time. We are so busy in our lives and there are so many years left. How many things we can learn?" He explained that it’s not the case and added, “The more you learn the lesser it will take for you to learn more." Sushant also clarified that it is not about competing but coming together. He said, “So it’s more about coming together than competing".

Check out the video here:

Fans expressed their grief through comments. They wrote, “Seeing this now even breaks my heart more. What a personality he had", “He sure was the smartest actor in Bollywood", “Thinking ahead of his times" and “Bollywood was really unable to afford that talent."

Recently, fans remembered the Chhichhore actor on his third death anniversary on 14th June. Sushant was found dead at his residence, and since then investigations have been going on to solve the case.

The actor was last seen in the movie ‘Dil Bechara’ which was released after his death. The film is based on the book Fault In Our Stars and also features Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan, and Sumit Tandon in key roles.