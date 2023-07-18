When Sussanne Khan Spoke Of Her Attachment To Hrithik Roshan: 'If We Part Ways, I Wouldn't Want to Move On'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s relationship was once considered a fairytale romance in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in December 2000 and fans loved them for their chemistry and compatibility. However, after 14 years of marriage, the duo shocked fans when they announced their separation in December 2013. They officially divorced in November 2014. Despite their split, Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained a cordial relationship, often coming together for family events and co-parenting their two sons – Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

When the first ladies of Bollywood – Gauri Khan and Suzanne Khan – graced Koffee With Karan Season 1 in 2004, they talked about their respective romances, marriages and their better halves. Years later, now that Hrithik has moved on wit actress Saba Azad and Sussane is dating Arslan Goni, a clip from their Koffee With Karan appearance is going viral.

In the clip, Karan asks Suzzane how she would react if Hrithik fell for someone else. To this, she says, “I pray to God that if there ever has to be a time when I am not with Hrithik, for whatever reasons, I don’t think I would want to move on with life. I can’t imagine my life without him. I’m too attached."

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year. They often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend. Suzzane, on the other hand, Sussanne and Arslan apparently crossed paths through mutual friends in the television industry and quickly developed feelings for each other. Arslan is an actor best knownn for his role in Jia Aur Jia.