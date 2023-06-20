When Tamannaah Bhatia Lost Her Cool Over Wedding Rumours: 'It's Really Disrespectful'

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently dating actor Vijay Varma. However, back in 2018, the actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with a US-based physician. Back then, several reports claimed that Bhatia was infact planning to tie the knot with the mystery man. However, the actress had rubished marriage rumours with a strong statement.

“One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband-shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren’t groom hunting," she said in her statement.

Tamannaah further lost her cool over the rumours and called them ‘disrespectful’. “The only thing I’m romancing right now are my cinematic endeavours. I really wonder where these speculations constantly crop up from when all I’m doing is shooting. It’s really prejudicial and disrespectful," she added.

The actress had also clarified that she will make an official announcement once she decides to marry. “I’d like to make it very clear for once and for all that marriage isn’t on the cards yet and all these baseless rumours must be put to rest and is a product of someone’s imagination," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia recently admitted to dating Vijay Varma. She revealed that the two fell in love with each other on the sets of Lust Stories 2. “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen," Tamannaah told Film Companion.