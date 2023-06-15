When Tamannaah Bhatia Spoke About Virat Kohli Dating Rumours: 'He Was Better Than Most Actors...'

Tamannaah Bhatia is making the headlines for her romance with Vijay Varma. The actors, who will be seen in Lust Stories 2, recently confirmed that they are dating. However, before her relationship with Vijay caught everyone’s attention, Tamannaah sparked dating rumours with Virat Kohli. The actor and the Indian cricketer, who is now married to Anushka Sharma, had worked in an ad together following which rumours of their relationship began doing the rounds.

Although reports claimed that they were together, in 2018, Tamannaah had clarified that leave alone dating, she exchanged only four words with Virat while filming the ad. “I wish, I wish people… They really have no clue. I think we spoke four words during the ad film, that’s it. After that, I’ve never met or spoken to Virat. But, I must say he was better than most of the actors we work with. And it was quite intimidating," she told Famously Filmfare.

When asked if she followed Virat and Anushka’s wedding updates, the Jee Karda star said, “It was very tasteful, whatever pictures came online were beautiful and both of them looked so good together. Wishing them a very, very happy married life."

Tamannaah has been in the industry for 18 years now. However, this is one of the first time that she has publicly accepted that she is dating someone. Speaking with Film Companion, she was asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.”

Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”