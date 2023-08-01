When Tamil Film Inspector Failed Unlike The Play With Similar Name

TKS Brothers is one of the most renowned theatre companies formed by actors Sankaran, Muthuswamy, Shanmugam, and Bhagavathi — the sons of T. S. Kannuswamy Pillai, a female impersonator. The group gained fame for their exceptional plays, including Muthuswamy’s Gumastavin Pen, Manithan, Raththa Paasam, Kalvanin Kadhali, and more. One of their successful theatre productions, Inspector, was later adapted into a Tamil film. The Tamil film Inspector hit the big screens on July 31, marking the completion of 70 years since its release in 1953. While the play enjoyed immense success, the film failed to have a successful commercial run.

The storyline of Inspector revolves around a police inspector, portrayed by actor TK Bhagavathi, who assists a young man played by actor S Balachandar. Balachandar’s character is depicted as a classmate of the Inspector’s sister, portrayed by actress PK Saraswathi, and he is deeply in love with her. However, complications arise when Saraswathi embraces motherhood with her dance master, played by actor TK Shanmugam. The film delves into the family’s struggle to tackle these complications, forming the core theme of the plot. Directed by RS Mani, Inspector features a captivating narrative.

Despite the film’s lacklustre performance at the box office, it remains memorable for several reasons. Actor Balachandar’s impeccable acting skills and his understated portrayal of the character received acclaim. Actress Anjali Devi added star appeal to the film, while Saraswathi’s mesmerizing dance performances kept the audience engrossed. Rajakumari also gained popularity for her dancing skills. The movie was also loved for its riveting plot and melodious music, composed by M. L. Vasanthakumari, (Radha) Jayalakshmi, Jikki, A. M. Raja, and M. V. Swaminathan. G. Ramanathan provided the soulful songs and background score for the film.

The movie’s screenplay was penned by Naa Somasundaram, while the lyrics were written by Ku Ma Balasubramaniam, Marudhakasi, Ka Mu Sheriff, Ku Sa Krishnamurthi, and P K Sundaram. Hiralal, Madhavan, and Ramasami were the choreographers associated with the film. The cinematography of “Inspector" was entrusted to the celebrated cameraman Nemai Ghosh. The film was produced by Jupiter Pictures, a successful film production company, at the Adayar-based Neptune Studios (later Sathya Studios, now MGR-Janaki College).