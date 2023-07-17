When Telugu Film Katakatala Rudraiah's Two Remakes Were Released In 1980

The trend of making remakes is not new in the film industry. There have often been many English or South film remakes in Bollywood which became commercial hits at the box office and won the hearts of the viewers. But there have also been films with the same story but the names of the movies are different. There were two films that hit the theatres in 1980 creating quite a stir. What makes them stand out is that both the movies begin with the same letter and a few of the star cast are the same. While one became a blockbuster hit, another witnessed an underwhelming performance at the box office.

The Telugu movie Katakataala Rudraiah was a huge success among the audience upon its release. It was remade in Bollywood, not once, but twice. In 1980, the movies Jwalamukhi and Jyoti Bane Jwala were released.

Jyoti Bane Jwala was directed by Dasari Narayana Rao and starred Jeetendra, Vinod Mehra, Waheeda Rehman, Moushumi Chatterjee, Kader Khan and Sarika in the pivotal roles. The movie was completed quickly and was released on June 6, 1980. Meanwhile, after the huge success of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Prakash Mehra came up with the Hindi remake of Katakatala Rudraiah and named it Jwalamukhi which hit the theatres on December 26, 1980. This movie starred Shatrughan Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Vinod Mehra, Shabana Azmi, Reena Roy and others.

In both films, Vinod Mehra, Waheeda Rehman and Kader Khan were cast. As per the media reports, the shooting of both films was being done nearby. Reportedly, Prakash Mehra often used to ask Vinod Mehra about the happenings on the other set. In an interview, Vinod said that when he signed Jwalamukhi, he knew about his role. But when he was roped in for Jyoti Bane Jwala, he placed his faith in the protagonist, Jeetendra and the director Dasari Narayana Rao.

Jyoti Bane Jwala was released first and the gripping story won the hearts of the audience. The movie was also a commercial as well as a blockbuster hit at the box office and ended up becoming the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of that year.