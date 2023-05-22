When Thalapathy Vijay Sang A Song For Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja

One of the most bankable stars in the South, Thalapathy Vijay has been creating a lot of buzz among the movie buffs recently. The Master star officially announced his next with director Venkat Prabhu. Thalapathy68 will go on floors after Leo. This untitled drama will be backed by Bigil makers, AGS Entertainment.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu met Thalapathy Vijay to discuss the film around 10 months ago.

It has further been announced that renowned composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will provide the tunes for the movie. The actor and music director duo has come together after a long gap of 20 years. These two last worked together in the 2003 Tamil drama, Pudhiya Geethai. While the actor often lends his voice to his songs, he did not croon any track for this film. Before this, the Beast star sang the Kalathukketha Oru Gana number for the 1998 drama, Velai. Nassar and Premji also accompanied Thalapathy Vijay as singers.

Meanwhile, as the venture has just been announced, the remaining cast and crew of Thalapathy68 have still not been revealed yet.

Now, coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s exciting lineup, he will next star in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The script of the drama has been co-written by Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy, along with the filmmaker.

The movie further enjoys a stellar cast, including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, along with the rest.

If the reports are to be believed, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play Thalapathy Vijay’s father in Leo. Although, nothing has been made official yet. Produced by Seven Screen Studio in association with The Route, Anirudh Ravichander has rendered the music for this much-awaited drama. In addition to this, Manoj Paramahamsa, and Philomin Raj are a part of the crew as cinematographer and editor respectively.