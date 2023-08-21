When This Actor Signed 70 Films Weeks After Delivering Two Super Hits

The late 80s and the 90s were all about the actor Govinda, who ruled the silver screen as well as the hearts of the audience. The actor’s first film Love 86 released in 1986 was a huge hit, which was followed by Ilzaam released a few days after his debut film. He delivered back-to-back hits and went on to become the star that he is today. Despite not being offered a lot of films now; the actor continues to enjoy the status of a superstar. This is because of his remarkable contribution to the Indian film industry through his films.

It must be noted that 37 years ago, Govinda created a record that even giants like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar could not break. His debut film Love 86 was a big hit at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 1.4 crore, the film minted Rs 4.7 crore, making it a super hit at that time. After the success of Love 86, the actor’s second film Ilzaam also managed to earn a whopping Rs 6 crore.

Both films made it to the list of the top 10 highest-grosser of the year. While Love 86 was at the 10th position, Ilzaam bagged the 7th position in the list. If this wasn’t enough, the success of both films led him to sign more than 70 films within a span of a few weeks. In an interview in 1987, Govinda revealed the same and said, “I had signed 70 films, out of which 8 to 10 films got closed and I had left 4 to 5 films due to issues of dates and schedule."

However, the tables turned for the actor as he rejected many films during the peak of his career. Govinda, in another interview, spoke out about his decisions and said that when he was at the peak of his career, he had rejected films like Taal, Chandni, Devdas and Gadar.