When This Actor's Debut Film Beat The Stars Of That Era At Box Office

When Salman Khan, son of Salim Khan of the acclaimed Salim-Javed duo of writers in Hindi cinema decided to try his luck in films, no one was surprised. After all, the 80s decade was one where many star kids like Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav followed their parents’ footsteps into the film business. What no one was prepared for though was a smashing debut as a lead that would beat even the biggest stars of that decade at their own game.

Salman Khan managed to attain that with his first film as a leading man. The actor debuted in a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, a role that mostly got him unnoticed by the audience. But the very next year, he smashed box office records with Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree and both of them became instant heartthrobs of the entire nation.

Maine Pyar Kiya was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1989, beating many films of leading stars of that time to secure the position. Let us take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of that year behind Maine Pyar Kiya.

Ram Lakhan

Both Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were big stars of the 80s and Anil Kapoor even had an internationally successful film Mr India behind him. Subash Ghai’s Ram Lakkhan, where both of them were cast, became a huge hit but still could not surpass Maine Pyar Kiya’s box office collections.

Chandni

With Chandni, Yash Chopra decided to come back to his roots of making romantic films after many of his action films throughout the decade failed at the box office. He roped in big stars like Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Waheeda Rahman. It became the third highest-grossing film of 1989.

Tridev

An all-out masala action entertainer Tridev directed by Rajiv Rai starred stars like Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Naseeruddin Shah. Tridev became the fourth highest-grossing film and was also famous for the hit songs Tirchi Topiwale and Gali Gali Mai Firta Hai.

ChaalBaaz

Pankaj Parashar presented old wine in a new bottle with ChaalBaaz that narrated the story of twin sisters separated at birth, one docile and the other aggressive. The film’s plot had been explored before in films like Seeta Aur Geeta and Ram Aur Shyam and yet the unique storytelling resulted in the film becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of the year. The movie also starred Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol.