When This Director Placed Faith In Amitabh Bachchan During The Bofors Scam

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s name surfaced during the Bofors scam, denting his reputation and career in the film industry. Distributors refused to buy his films, while many actors, directors and producers refused to collaborate with him. However, one director stood strong like a rock during this adversity and took a huge risk by starring the megastar in a movie during that time.

In 1987, Amitabh Bachchan found himself in a soup after a Swedish newspaper claimed that the actor’s family was friends with the then Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, allegedly received money to buy field guns for the Indian army from AB Bofors. During this time, reportedly, it was KC Bokadia who stood with him in the tough time and in fact, saved his career.

As per reports, KC Bokadia offered a movie titled, Aaj Ka Arjun to Amitabh Bachchan. There were speculations that the shooting may stop or the movie may flop upon release. It’s also important to note that the movie was also KC Bokadia’s directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. If the film had flopped, it would have also impacted his career. But, instead, he chose to be positive and continued with the shoot. The film was finally released in 1990. By that time, the actor got a clean chit from the scam.

Aaj Ka Arjun ended up being the fourth super hit movie of the year and minted Rs 13 crore at the box office. The success of the movie made everyone forget the allegations and the controversy the actor was surrounded with. The utmost faith that the director had placed in the Shahenshah actor truly turned around Amitabh Bachchan’s as well as his career.

Aaj Ka Arjun starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Prada, Amrish Puri, Asrani, Suresh Oberoi and many others. Not just the movie, its interesting plot and its songs like Gori Hai Kalaiyan and Chali Aana Tu Pan Ki too became popular. The audience loved the chemistry between the Deewar actor and Jaya Prada.

KC Bokadia also directed Phool Bane Angaray, Police Aur Mujrim, Shaktiman, Lal Baadshah and Khuda Kasam, to name a few.