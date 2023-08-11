When This Rajinikanth Movie, Made For Rs 10 Lakh, Made 30 Times The Production Cost

Superstar Rajinikanth continues to bask in accolades for his recent release, Jailer, which has captivated audiences from its very first day. The film’s compelling storyline, coupled with Rajinikanth’s portrayal as a jailer, has garnered widespread acclaim. At the age of 72, Rajinikanth’s substantial fee for his role in the movie reaffirms his status as a cinematic legend, further solidifying his moniker as the deity of the film industry. His superstar reputation is well-earned, as evident from the remarkable success of his very first film.

Rajinikanth’s cinematic journey embarked in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal, where he shared the screen with lead actor Kamal Haasan. This inaugural venture turned into a resounding success, setting the stage for Rajinikanth’s illustrious career. Following this, he took on the lead role in Moondru Mudichu in 1976, a blockbuster featuring the legendary Sridevi as his co-star. Intriguingly, his close friend Kamal Haasan also played a significant role in the film. Despite its relatively modest budget by today’s standards, the movie not only gained immense popularity but also achieved noteworthy box office earnings, setting new benchmarks.

Moondru Mudichu, starring Rajinikanth and Sridevi in lead roles, was helmed by K Balachander and produced by R Venkataraman through RMS Productions. Despite being initially crafted on a budget of Rs 10 lakh rupees, the film outperformed expectations by earning 30 times its budget.

Released in 1976, Moondru Mudichu is an Indian Tamil-language film, encompassing elements of romance and thriller genres. The film secured a remarkable box office collection of Rs 3 crores, cementing its status as a blockbuster hit. The central narrative revolves around an 18-year-old girl and her complex relationships with two roommates who develop affection for her. Notably, Sridevi portrayed the young protagonist, even though she was only 13 years old during filming.

Moondru Mudichu marked a pivotal moment in Sridevi’s career, signifying her debut as a lead actress. This opportunity allowed her to share romantic dynamics with not one, but two superstars. Rajinikanth, for his role, received a payment of Rs 2,000 – a humble figure compared to his present stature where he commands 100 crores. Kamal Haasan, the other stalwart, received Rs 30,000, while Sridevi earned Rs 5,000 for her contribution to the film.